In a devastating incident, Mr. Mithun Chakma, son of Debadatta Chakma a resident of Bageisury, met an untimely demise after being struck by lightning at the residence of Shanti Ranjan Chakma, popularly known as Policcho. The unfortunate event not only claimed the life of Mr Mithun Chakma but also resulted in the death of a dog. Additionally, a 5-6-year-old daughter of Mr. Policcho sustained serious injuries.

The incident occurred amidst adverse weather conditions, with thunder and lightning posing significant risks in the area. Mr Mithun Chakma's sudden death has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving his family and neighbors in mourning.

Efforts are underway to provide support and assistance to the affected family during this difficult time.