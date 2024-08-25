The Commissioner of Railway Safety, North East Frontier Railways (NFR), Sumeet Singhal who inspected the 16-km and 725-metre Bairabi-Hortoki railway lines has granted authorisation for the operation of freight and passenger trains.

The NFR official stated that he had submittes a certificate of safety to the Ministry of Railways on August 23, Friday.

In a statement, the NFR informed that Singhal completed the inspection at the end of July, 2023.

It must be mentioned that 90 per cent of the Bairabi-Sairang railway construction work is completed; and is divided into four sections viz Bairabi-Hortoki, Hortoki-Kawnpui, Kawnpui-Mualkhang and Mualkhang-Sairang.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety also said the railway line is safe enough for freight and passenger trains to travel at 75 kilometers per hour.

Meanwhile, Silchar-Bairabi railway line was damaged at Killarbak in Hailakandi district of Assam due to heavy rains. The railway line was 200 meters long, cutting off Mizoram's railway connection with other parts of the country. It is still unclear when the railway line will be repaired.

Upon completion, this railway line is expected to significantly boost connectivity for Mizoram, enhance local industries, and promote tourism.

Additionally, it will reduce travel time between Mizoram and Assam, lower transportation costs, and ensure a steady supply of essential goods to the region.