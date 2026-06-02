Mizoram transport associations oppose mandatory registration on MizoTaxi app

Three major transport associations in Mizoram on June 1 opposed the state government's decision to make registration on the newly launched MizoTaxi mobile application mandatory for passenger transport operators.

In a joint statement, the Mizoram Taxi Association (MTA), Aizawl Two Wheeler Taxi Association (ATTA), and Aizawl District Auto-Rickshaw Owners Association (ADAROA) expressed dissatisfaction with the government's directive requiring taxis, two-wheeler taxis and auto-rickshaws to operate through the online platform.

The associations said that during a meeting held on May 30, they resolved to appeal to the authorities to withdraw the decision at the earliest. They also urged their members not to download or register on the application until further notice.

The Mizoram government recently announced the launch of the MizoTaxi app as part of efforts to ensure that commuters pay government-approved fares and are protected from overcharging by transport operators.

According to an official notification issued by the Secretary of the State Transport Authority on May 29, the app will initially be rolled out in Aizawl and is scheduled to become operational from July 1.

The application is designed to help passengers using taxis, two-wheeler taxis and auto-rickshaws verify and pay fares fixed by the government. Authorities have directed all four-wheeler taxis, two-wheeler taxis and auto-rickshaws operating within the state capital to complete registration on the platform during June.

The latest opposition from transport associations sets the stage for a potential standoff between operators and the government over the implementation of the new digital fare-monitoring system.