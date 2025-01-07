Mizoram Transport Minister Vanlalhlana on Tuesday, January 7 attended the 42nd Transport Development Council meeting of Transport Ministers of India in New Delhi.

The meeting was divided into two parts, and the first session of the meeting was the launch of the new central policy, Driver Training Centers (DTC). Automated Testing Station (ATS) for vehicle fitness checking, cashless treatment for accident victims, pilot project, and , 'hit and run' victims' relief schemes were reviewed.

The Vehicle Scrapping Policy and Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) were also discussed. The Union Minister also launched three apps developed by IIT Madras – Sanjaya, Madras Matrix and Field Perception Survey.

The second session of the Transport Development Council included presentation by Transport Associations of India.

Mizoram Transport Minister requested the Union Minister to set up more than one Automated Testing Station in the State. He stated that Mizoram will be having difficulties in continuing to operate the Command and Control Center after March of 2026. He also requested a 50% subsidy for vehicle owners to purchase Vehicle Location Tracking Device and Panic Button (VLTD & EAS).