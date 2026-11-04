A three-day tribal film festival showcasing Mizoram's cultural heritage and local filmmaking talent began in Aizawl on Wednesday, November 4, with state Art and Culture Minister C Lalsawivunga, inaugurating the event.

The festival, being held from November 4 to 6, is organised under an initiative of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with the state government's Art and Culture department and the Information, Public Relations, Printing and Stationery department.

Film screenings and other activities will take place at Vanapa Hall and Lianchhiari Run Mini Theatre during the three-day event.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Lalsawivunga said the festival would provide an important platform to showcase Mizo culture and heritage. He highlighted the role of filmmakers in preserving the identity and traditions of the Mizo people.

The minister also acknowledged the efforts of local filmmakers in developing the state's film industry, urging people, particularly younger generations, to use cinema as a way to understand and appreciate Mizoram's cultural legacy.

The inaugural event also featured prize distribution for reel-making and short-film-making competitions.

In the short-film category, 'Sadawt' won the first prize of Rs 2 lakh, along with a memento and citation. 'Pasaltha Sangliana' secured the second prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, while 'Ngotekherh' finished third with Rs 1 lakh.

Seven other films received consolation prizes of Rs 50,000 each.

In the reel-making competition, 'Maurawkela' bagged the first prize of Rs 30,000. 'Mizo Lalte Rorelna' and 'Hmanlai Hian' secured the second and third positions, receiving Rs 20,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.