A conglomerate of truck owners of Mizoram-Mizoram Truck Driver Association, Mizoram Tipper Association Driver and Owner alongwith Mizoram Indane Driver Welfare have issued a statement that they will stop plying National Highway 306/6

The three associations stated that Chief Minister Lalduhoma had given an order for NHIDCL contractor to repair the NH 306 between Sairang and Durlui by October 9, 2024.

They added that they had inspected the road but the repair work was unsatisfactory, and is still dangerous for the truckers.



Furthermore, the three associations' meeting on October 10 decided that they will stop plying the roads between Sairang and Durlui indefinitely until the dangerous sections of the roads are repaired.

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