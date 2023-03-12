Assam Rifles apprehended two cadres of Kuki Chin National Army (KCNA) on March 10 at Hmunnuam village of Lawngtalai district in Mizoram.

The apprehended cadres out of which one is a high ranking cadre, are both Bangladeshi nationals, who were allegedly attending a meeting of KCNA at Bungtlang in which a plan was being hatched to smuggle weapons from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

On their way back they took a halt at a location where Bangladeshi illegal immigrants have been resettled.

Assam Rifles had specific inputs about their movements and whereabouts and launched an operation which helped in nabbing the suspects.

Though both the cadres tried to run away on being confronted, officer and Jawan from Assam Rifles pursued and chased the suspected cadres finally nabbing them.

Meanwhile, the confrontation between the Kuki-National Army (KNA) and Bangladeshi Army has intensified in Chittagong during the past few months.

In the CHT, the Kuki-Chin community's militant organization, the Kuki-National Army (KNA), has been calling for the Kuki-Chin community to have its homeland.

On the other refugees belonging from the Kuki tribe from Bangladesh, have been entering Mizoram in large numbers seeking asylum amid the rising strife between the insurgent group and Bangladesh Army.

Also read : Mizoram refugee crisis deepens, more refugees from Bangladesh enter state