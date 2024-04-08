Two members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) have tendered their resignations from the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram. Amit Bayan Chakma, representing the Mondirasora Constituency and Santosh Chakma hailing from the Ajasora Constituency announced their departure from the ZPM today citing undisclosed reasons.

With this development, there is a rumor circulating that the duo is poised to join the ranks of the Mizo National Front (MNF) in the near future.

The phenomenon of rapid party shifting among political leaders in the Chakma Autonomous District Council is not uncommon.

Interestingly, this is not the first instance of political maneuvering involving Santosh Chakma. Previously serving as an Executive Member of the Chakma Autonomous District Council, Chakma found himself at the center of controversy when he was terminated from his position shortly after resigning from the MNF a few months ago just before joining the ZPM.