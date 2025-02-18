A two-day-long capacity building training program for officials of Mizoram's Public Health Engineer Department (PHED) was organised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Guwahati on February 17 and 18, at KVI Conference Hall, MINECO, Aizawl.

The training programme by the National Standards Body of India, was attended by officials of various ranks - EE, AE, SDOs, Sr Chemists of PHED, government of Mizoram.

Ten sessions by various experts covering various BIS standards for drinking water, water management, sewage treatment plants, biodigesters, rainwater harvesting, septic tanks and pumping systems were discussed in detail during the programme.

The programme is an ongoing awareness program on quality and standards for government departments, in line with the resolution of State Level Committee on Standardisation, Quality Control & Hallmarking held earlier.

Pu Lamsuanlun Tonsing, Scientist-D & Jt Director BIS, Pu Shantanaba Majumder, Scientist-D & Jt Director BIS, Pu Ashutosh Rai, Scientist-C & Deputy Director BIS and Er Rajesh Kumar Das, TCS, Chief Manager ONGC, Tripura were present on the occasion. Pu Rajeshwar Rao Bandari, EE(retd),Rural Water Supply Hyderabad & Expert in Dinking Water Supply & Asset Management, Pu Dheeraj Dhamachya, Scientist-C BIS and Pu Aman Dhanawat, Scientist-C BIS also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was wrapped up with closing remarks from Pi Teresy Vanlalhruaii MCS, Secretary FCS & CA and PHED, Govt of Mizoram who emphasised on the significant role of standards in addressing various issues from public procurement to implementation of various government projects.

She asserted that the programme would benefit the participants towards awareness on Indian Standards, Public Procurement and implementation various projects.