Mizoram Police on June 6 apprehended two drug smugglers from Assam in the Champhai district of the state and seized a huge consignment of heroin.

Acting on specific input, the Champhai PS team led by SI C Lalsangliana and ASI PC Lalhmachhuana conducted search operations and laid naka at Hnahlan and Tualcheng village areas.

The team intercepted and seized 3.02 Kgs (250 soap cases) of Heroin, valued over Rs 15 crore in the international market, from the illegal possession of Neezam Uddin (48) s/o Akhodos Ali of Nilam Bazar, Karimganj, Assam and Ismail Ali Laskar (27) s/o Jamal Uddin Laskar of Ramnathpur, Hailakandi, Assam.

They were travelling in one vehicle bearing registration number MZ-04-A-8486 and were caught on the outskirt of Tualcheng village.

In this regard, police have registered a case u/s 21(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act and investigating the matter.