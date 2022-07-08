Mizoram police arrested two persons in capital Aizawl after fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.4 lakh of Rs 500 denomination were seized from their possession on Friday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team from Bawngkawn police station started checking vehicles and recovered the fake currency notes from the possession of two persons travelling in a sumo – namely, Vanlalruata (45) and Joseph Lalmuanpuia (31).

The vehicle was intercepted near the Singson Petrol Pump near Hunthar Veng in Aizawl.

Upon preliminary interrogation, it came to light that the accused ad procured the fake notes from Guwahati three months back and were intending to use it in Aizawl.

An investigation on the same is being initiated by the Mizoram Police.

Meanwhile, in another seizure, the Sairang Police Check post duty staff seized 60 bags of areca nuts from the possession of one of Pi Zoliani of Ramhlun North in Aizawl, who was transporting the bags in a truck.

The seized consignment of areca nuts had been taken from one godown in Champhai and was being transported to Vairengte.

The seized articles are now being handed over to the Customs Department for further action.