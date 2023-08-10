Mizoram Police on August 9 apprehended two indivduals along with three gold bars worth Rs 50 lakh from Lunglei town, said an official statement.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Lalduhthlani (36) and Lalramnunpuii (40), a residents of Thenzawl.

''Both the individuals were in possession of three gold bars, weighing 1 kg, 121.9 grams, and 118.91 grams, worth at about Rs 50 lakhs, when Mizoram Police and DSB employees, acting on specific information, retrieved and seized them from their possession at one hotel, Lunglei,'' the statement added.

The Customs Department in Lunglei received the seized items and their owners for further legal action.