A joint operation by the Excise & Narcotics Department and the Zemabawk East Joint Action Committee (JAC) led to the seizure of over 3 kilograms of heroin in Aizawl's Zemabawk East locality on November 10. The operation, conducted across two locations in Kanan Thar, saw the arrest of three individuals, including two Myanmar nationals.

The authorities first intercepted 2.557 kgs of heroin from the possession of Thangmuansein (30) and Thangkhansawm (22), both hailing from Tuithang in Tiddim, Myanmar. The two were found in possession of the narcotic substance at Zemabawk East, Kanan Thar.

Subsequently, another 1.177 kgs of heroin was seized from Sowab Uddin (23), a resident of Tukar Bazar, Patharkandi, in Assam’s Karimganj District. Uddin was also apprehended from the same locality.

The three suspects were immediately charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and have been remanded in custody, with the case being handed over to the Special Court (NDPS Act) in Aizawl District for further proceedings.

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