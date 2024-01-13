In Mizoram, two police officers have been suspended following a disciplinary proceeding for violating a Home Department circular aimed at curbing the illegal collection of money at police check gates.

The disciplinary action, initiated by the Home Department mentions Sub-Inspector C. Vanlalnghakmawia and Assistant Sub-Inspector Mary Rosangpuii, both stationed at Vairengte Police Station. The alleged violation occurred on the night of January 5, 2024.

In an announcement on the microblogging site X, Mizoram's Home Minister, K Sapdanga, revealed that two police officers have been suspended as part of a disciplinary proceeding for violating a Home Department circular aimed at curbing the illegal collection of money at various police check gates.

Minister Sapdanga affirmed the Home Department's commitment to spearheading a transformation in government administration, introducing the concept of 'Kalphung thar' – a new system designed to enhance efficiency and transparency.

"We place significant emphasis on the proper enforcement of the rule of law, and we underscore the need for a robust Reward and Punishment Mechanism," stated Minister Sapdanga. He further emphasized that the government, while not intending to investigate past transgressions, is focused on putting an end to such practices in the future.

Before the issuance of an official order, the Home Department took the initiative to inform the public and government employees about the government's intentions through speeches, activities, and engagement with the media and social platforms. Minister Sapdanga expressed regret that despite consistent efforts, such actions have become necessary.

"Our objective is not to subject government employees to undue pressure but to foster an environment where they can work freely within the bounds of the law. I earnestly hope that further actions of this nature will not be necessary in our pursuit. Nevertheless, we are resolute in taking decisive measures and will persist in doing so," he added.