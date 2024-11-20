The Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, on November 19 arrested two women with heroin worth Rs 1.54 crore in Champhai district.

In a statement, the Mizoram police said that the duo was held during a joint operation by the personnel at Zote village in the district on Monday.

A total of 220.13 gram of heroin was recovered from their possession, the Assam Rifles said in a statement.

The accused have been handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings, it added.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier last week, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Excise & Narcotics Anti-Narcotics Squad in Mizoram's Aizawl seized 55 grams of heroin worth Rs 35.75 lakh from Aizawl.

The troops also arrested two Indians and one Myanmarese national in this connection.