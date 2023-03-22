Assam Rifles on March 22 apprehended two women, including a Myanmar national on charges of possessing heroin valued at Rs 60 lakh in Mizoram’s Aizawl district.

Acting on special inputs, a team of Assam Rifles carried out an operation at Sateek area in collaboration with special narcotics squad (CID) of state police in Aizawl, said reports.

The combined team recovered 120 grams of heroin from the possession of the two women aged 50 and 48 years respectively. One of the accused hailed from Myanmar’s Chin state, as per reports.

An investigation is underway to ascertain further linkages.

Notably, on yet another successful crackdown on illegal drugs trade, Assam Rifles confiscated 35 soap cases (443 gm) of heroin (No. 4) worth Rs 2,21,50,000 from the crowded Bawngkawn area in Aizawl on March 18.

One individual was apprehended in connection with the recovery.



The operation was carried out by a combined team of the Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Excise and Narcotics Department, based on specific information.

The approximate cost of the recovered No 4 Heroin is Rs 2,21,50,000 (Rupees two crore twenty one lakh fifty thousand only). The recovered consignment and apprehended individual were handed over to Excise and Narcotics Department, Aizawl for further legal proceedings.



Also read : Mizoram: Drugs worth over Rs 2 crore seized in Aizawl, one held