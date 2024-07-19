Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary, on July 19 held a press conference with the media from Aizawl at BJP party office, Atal Bhavan. He addressed the plight of farmers who have been facing hardships due to non-development of transportation despite Mizoram being rich and abundant in agricultural produce, with a great potential in organic farming.

He further informed that he is on a visit to the state to study various fields where development can be taken up.

The minister said, “For developing the agriculture and tourism scenario of the State, developments must be taken up in the forms of railways and four-lane highways, and for the successful implementation of such developments, the State government must cordially work with the Centre.”

“The centre has several schemes for compensating farmers’ loss due to natural disasters, and compensation funds are released as per the State’s report, but Centre is not aware if the funds truly reach the farmers,” he said.

The minister added that Crop Insurance scheme for farmers are also available and affirmed the Centre’s desire to extend such help whenever Mizoram starts such a scheme.