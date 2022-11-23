As part of the center's Rozgar Mela initiative, Union Minister of State for Environment Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey, on November 22 distributed appointment letters to 79 youth in Mizoram.

These 79 people got jobs in Assam Rifles, Border Security Force (BSF), Services Selection Board (SSB), and Overseas Bank.

The program was followed by the screening of the distribution of appointment letters by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi virtually.

Speaking on the occasion, Choubey laid emphasis on the importance of the youths terming them as the hope of the nation.

''Youth power is the nation's power,'' he added.

Besides distributing appointment letters, the Choubey also held a review meeting with officials of the state food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs department, FCI, Bureau of India Standard, and the Central Warehousing Corporation.

He also held a meeting with officials of the state forest department and pollution control board and interacted with state governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo.