Mizoram University and Myanmar's Institute of Chin Affairs sign pact for academic collaboration

Mizoram University and the Institute of Chin Affairs in neighbouring Myanmar have signed a pact to facilitate academic collaboration between the two institutions, MZU officials said on December 9, Tuesday . The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by MZU Vice Chancellor Prof Dibakar Chandra Deka and Institute of Chin Affairs deputy executive director Mai Lucy Mawi. The agreement outlines several areas of cooperation, including the launch of a diploma course in spoken Burmese, the admission of students from Myanmar to Mizoram University, and collaborative research initiatives. Officials highlighted that these efforts are designed to enhance engagement between the institutions and benefit both communities.

The partnership is expected to strengthen academic ties, promote cultural exchange, and provide students with opportunities to learn the Burmese language while engaging in collaborative research projects, the officials said. This collaboration comes at a time when Mizoram is home to over 31,000 refugees from Myanmar, primarily from Chin state. The influx of refugees underscores the significance of such academic initiatives, which aim to build bridges and offer new opportunities for students affected by regional instability.

Officials said that hundreds of refugee students from the neighbouring country are studying in schools in different parts of the state. The ongoing cooperation is anticipated to further support these students, offering access to higher education and language skills that may improve their prospects. By focusing on educational integration, the new agreement seeks to address immediate needs while setting the groundwork for long-term academic and cultural cooperation between the two regions.