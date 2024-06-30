Mizoram University (MZU) has achieved significant recognition, securing the 15th position among the best Central Universities in India, according to the latest rankings released by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF).

The IIRF annually evaluates and ranks universities across India, with Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, clinching the top spot this year.

Among the Northeastern universities, Rajiv Gandhi University, Arunachal Pradesh, attained the 13th position, followed closely by Mizoram University and Tezpur University, Assam. Sikkim University secured the 23rd position, while Assam University was placed 24th.

North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya, secured the 18th rank, with Central Agriculture University, Manipur, at 31st and Manipur University at 35th. Tripura University rounded off the rankings at 47th position among Northeastern states.

Notably, Mizoram University had previously secured the 13th position in 2023 among the top 20 Central Universities as per the IIRF rankings.