Mizoram unveils redevelopment blueprint for Assam Rifles land, prioritises health and access

The Advisory Committee tasked with repurposing the vacated Assam Rifles land in Aizawl held a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma at the CM’s Conference Hall this week, with major proposals centred on healthcare, public access, and urban planning.

One of the most significant plans under consideration is the relocation of the Aizawl Police Station to the former Assam Rifles site. The Health Department proposed this shift to enable future expansion of the Aizawl Civil Hospital, currently limited by the police station's presence.

The meeting brought together representatives from the Mizoram Synod, local land claimants, and several government departments. Discussions included the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department’s proposal to develop water supply infrastructure across three designated plots, pending design approval.

Infrastructure development also featured prominently, with the Public Works Department (PWD) tasked with assessing the feasibility of five new connecting roads aimed at improving access to the redeveloped area. Consultations with nearby residents and institutions will be part of the process.

A draft Master Plan presented by UD\&PA Secretary Pu Lalmalsawma Pachuau outlined a vision for sustainable urban development. The plan allocates over 52% of the total land for public use — including parks, walkways, and community spaces — aligning with international urban planning models.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma noted that earlier plans for the land had caused confusion due to limited public awareness, prompting the formation of this inclusive committee to ensure transparency and broad participation in the decision-making process.

Separately, the CM also inaugurated the Mizo Diaspora Hub in Aizawl on Monday. The new digital platform, developed by the Chief Minister’s Office and LushAlTech, aims to connect Mizos across the globe and streamline communication with the state government. The initiative is part of a broader push for digital governance and improved citizen engagement.