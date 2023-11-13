In a latest development on the Mizoram border, the ongoing gun battles have taken a tragic turn as a Myanmar refugee in Indian territory lost his life. The incident occurred in Zokhawthar, Champhai, where 51-year-old Chungthianmawia was shot in the head and succumbed on the spot.

Local sources report that the fatal shot came from Myanmar, contributing to a total of 17 individuals, including minors, sustaining injuries during the intense gun battle. Those injured were transported to Champhai Hospital, with three critical cases further referred to Aizawl for advanced medical attention.

The situation in Zokhawthar Village has escalated, prompting a mass exodus of residents to safer locations within Mizoram, as bullets from Myanmar pose a threat even within Indian territory. Assam rifles, stationed along the Indo-Myanmar border, are on high alert, anticipating further unrest.