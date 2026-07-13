Mizoram urges tourists to postpone travel as heavy rain triggers floods, landslides

The Mizoram government has urged tourists to postpone their visits to the state as incessant rainfall continues to trigger flooding, landslides and road blockages across several districts, raising concerns over public safety.

In an advisory issued on Monday, July 13, the state's Tourism Department appealed to visitors from outside Mizoram to avoid travelling until weather conditions improve. It also requested those who have already planned their trips to reschedule them, warning that continued rainfall could lead to further disruptions and pose serious risks to travellers.

The advisory comes amid widespread damage caused by days of heavy rain, with overflowing rivers, landslides and infrastructure disruption reported from several parts of the state.

According to officials, at least 100 families have been evacuated from Tlabung town and nearby areas in Lunglei district after the swollen Khawthlangtuipui River inundated low-lying areas near the Bangladesh border.

Meanwhile, around 200 travellers remained stranded at Bualte village in Lunglei district after a massive landslide blocked National Highway 54, the key road connecting Lawngtlai and Siaha districts.

Although earth-moving machinery has been deployed to clear the debris, continuous rainfall has triggered fresh mudslides, hampering restoration efforts.

Authorities had managed to partially clear some roads on the night of July 10 when rainfall briefly subsided, allowing stranded vehicles to pass. However, fresh showers blocked the routes again, and clearance operations are continuing.

The debris from a massive landslide at Ngaizel, on the southern outskirts of Aizawl, also remains uncleared, disrupting traffic on the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei Highway.

In Serchhip district, the swollen Mat River has submerged several agricultural fields, causing further damage.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Serchhip recorded the highest rainfall in the state over the past 24 hours with 34 mm, followed by Khawzawl (17.5 mm), Siaha (16.5 mm), Lunglei (14 mm) and Aizawl (8.4 mm).

Authorities have advised residents and travellers to remain cautious as heavy rainfall is expected to continue, with restoration work underway in the affected areas.