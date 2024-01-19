In a bid to highlight various government schemes and foster community engagement, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) Campaign Mizoram unfolded in Aizawl and Serchhip districts on January 19.

In Aizawl, the campaign took center stage at Khatla Local Council and Lawipui Local Council, where the Health Department spearheaded free medical check-ups, extending a crucial lifeline of healthcare to the residents. Notably, numerous individuals seized the opportunity to enroll in the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJBY) with the issuance of Golden Cards, fortifying their access to healthcare benefits.

Simultaneously, Lawipui Local Council witnessed enlightening presentations by the Agriculture Department, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, and UD&PA personnel. Residents were acquainted with the array of schemes offered by these departments, leading to a surge in registrations under the PMJBY-Golden Card Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 (PMUY-UJJWALLA 2.0) for free gas connections.

In Serchhip district, the campaign spread its wings to Thenzawl's Kanan locality and Zote South, where officials from the Health Department, banks, PPMVY, PHE, and PMUY-UJJWALLA 2.0 engaged the public through enlightening presentations. The multi-faceted discussions covered the gamut of central schemes, empowering the residents with knowledge and resources.

The enthusiastic response was palpable as several individuals took the step to register under the PMJBY-Golden Card and avail themselves of the benefits offered by PMUY-UJJWALLA 2.0, ensuring an enhanced quality of life for many.