Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a one-day tour of Aizawl in Mizoram on the 26th of this month.

During his visit, the Vice President will be the Chief Guest at the 18th Convocation of Mizoram University.

He will also address the Ninth Mizoram Legislative Assembly at Aizawl and visit Raj Bhavan.

The Vice-President will also meet key government officials from the state during his visit.



Also Read: Assam: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar honours state's highest civilian awards recipients

Prior to this, Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar delivered his address as the Chief Guest at the conferment of Assam's highest civilian awards in Guwahati on February 13.

In his address, he acknowledged the contributions of the awardees and commended their efforts towards the betterment of society.

Taking to his official X handle, the Vice President wrote, "Grateful for the honour and privilege of witnessing this amazing function with total commitment to societal growth. Conferment of the Assam Civilian Awards is beyond just a celebration of individual achievement. It is also a reflection of the rich tapestry of Assam, its people and their invaluable contribution to the progress and cultural diversity of a great Nation. The variety of awards has been so deep, so touching, so emotive!"