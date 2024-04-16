The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), a prominent student organisation in Mizoram, is demanding the resignation of the Chairman of the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC) over allegations of examination irregularities.

These allegations are not limited to misconduct under service law, but also appear to involve violations of penal laws, which necessitates a thorough preliminary inquiry to initiate timely action. Given the seriousness of the allegations, the Chief Minister has expressed his desire for an inquiry into the truthfulness of the claims, in line with existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and rules governing the conduct of such examinations.

"Therefore, the Competent Authority is pleased to appoint Pu M. Lalmanzuala, IAS Rtd., former Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Mizoram and former Chairman and Member, MPSC as Inquiry Officer (1.0) to conduct Preliminary Inquiry/Fact finding into the allegations. The I.O shall submit his report within seven (7) working days from the date of receipt of this Order. Vigilance Department shall provide secretarial assistance to the Inquiry Officer who shall be assisted by Pu H. Lalrinpuia, Deputy Secretary, DP&AR (GSW), contact no. 9436597898/9862927197 and Pi Vanrammawii, Deputy Secretary, Vigilance Department, contact no. 9436363132/9862306832. The honorarium payable to the Inquiry Officer shall be as admissible under the extant Rules", stated the government order by the vigilance department.

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