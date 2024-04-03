Visually impaired football teams are showcasing their skills at the Northeast Zonal Blind Football Tournament in Mizoram.

Organised by the Indian Blind Football Federation, the event aims to promote the sport among visually challenged athletes.

The Indian Blind Football Federation (IBFF), formed in 2016, is an independent body developing the sport of blind football among the visually challenged athletes in the country.

IBFF is promoted by the Kochi-based NGO 'Society for Rehabilitation of Visually Challenged' (SRVC), IBFF is recognized by the Indian Blind Sports Association (IBSA New Delhi), the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and the All-India Football Federation (National FA) for all technical support to promote and develop Blind Football in India.



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The Northeast Zonal Blind Football Tournament, organized by IBFF, is set to hold its 5th Men's and 2nd Women's Editions. Taking place in Mizoram from the 2nd to the 6th of April 2024, the tournament will be hosted in collaboration with the Mizoram Blind Sports Association. With four teams participating in the men's category and two teams in the women's category, all matches are scheduled to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl.

The results of the game today

MEN’S

Match 1: Assam vs Mizoram (1-4)

Simon Ngul Tingril scored 3 Goals & Imma Nuel Lalruathmawia scored 1 Goal for Mizoram. Kijen Humkhu scored the Goal for Assam

Match 2: Nagaland vs Meghalaya (0-0)

Match 3: Meghalaya vs Assam (18-0)

Klingson D Marak Scored 9 Goals Jhonborlang Scored 7 Goals and Jebilbang Sangma scored 2 goals for Meghalaya

Women's

Match 1: Assam vs Mizoram (0-0)