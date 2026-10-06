Mizoram warns drug dealers of licence cancellation amid codeine syrup abuse

The Mizoram government has warned medicine dealers of strict action, including cancellation of drug licences, amid growing concerns over the widespread abuse and illegal sale of pharmaceutical drugs, particularly codeine-based cough syrup, in the state.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii said the government would not hesitate to revoke licences of dealers found violating the law or misusing their licences for the illegal sale of medicines.

Lalrinpuii made the remarks after an inter-ministerial meeting held in Aizawl on Monday to discuss the rising abuse of pharmaceutical drugs. The meeting was attended by Excise Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, officials of the Health and Excise and Narcotics departments, and representatives of the Central Young Mizo Association (YMA).

According to the minister, the meeting noted that the decline in heroin availability in the state had led some people to turn to pharmaceutical drugs.

Codeine syrup was identified as the most widely abused pharmaceutical drug in Mizoram, with large quantities allegedly entering the state and being sold without prescriptions despite being a prescription-only medicine, Lalrinpuii said.

She said the abuse had spread among young people, adults and even children.

The minister also expressed concern over the alleged involvement of some medicine dealers and people posing as medical representatives in the illegal trade. Drugs liable to abuse had reportedly reached even remote parts of the state, she said.

The meeting also discussed cases in which labels on codeine syrup bottles were allegedly replaced with labels of other medicines to conceal their identity. Several such bottles have been seized and people allegedly linked to the illegal trade have been arrested, Lalrinpuii said.

She said the crackdown had also led to the arrest and prosecution of several people, including licensed medicine dealers, over alleged irregularities in the procurement and sale of medicines.

At the same time, Lalrinpuii said tighter restrictions had made some medicines difficult to obtain through legitimate pharmacies for patients who genuinely needed them, even as their illegal sale continued.

“The government would take strict action against those misusing drug licences granted in good faith to profit from the sale of drugs liable to abuse,” the minister said.

She warned that licences of dealers who failed to comply with the law would be revoked and that new drug licences would be issued only after stringent scrutiny.

Lalrinpuii also directed the Excise and Narcotics department to pursue its investigation into the illegal trade and urged the Food and Drug Administration and the Central YMA to continue their follow-up action.

The government’s move comes amid concerns over the changing pattern of substance abuse in Mizoram and the increasing availability of pharmaceutical drugs being used for non-medical purposes.