The Excise and Narcotics Minister, Lalnghinglova Hmar on May 6 held a meeting with various community leaders and NGOs of Aizawl’s Vaivakawn locality, at Chief Secretary Conference Hall MINECO.

Through the meeting, Hmar aimed to control drugs and alcohol abuses within his constituency.

The minister stated that he had called the meeting to consult the community leaders of Vaivakawn- a locality in his constituency of Aizawl West II-on measures to control the prevalence of drugs and alcohol abuse and selling within the vicinity.

Hmar said, “Even if we are not able to control drugs and alcohol in all parts of the city, we are making sure to rid Vaivakawn locality of these illegal substances, and we will win this war against drugs and alcohol, working together as a community.”

“I would also like to inform those individuals using the locality for consuming these illegal substances, to stop their practices before authorities take action,” he added.

Present at the meeting were the Excise & Narcotics Department Secretary, Lalramsanga Sailo and Excise & Narcotics Commissioner Z. Lalhmangaiha and other Senior officers; Local Council Member, office bearers of branch YMA, MUP (elders’ association), MHIP (women’s association), Vaivakawn Siamtha Pawl (VSP) or Vaivakawn Vigilante Group.

They discussed the various steps that were taken in the past to curb drugs and alcohol, as well as plans for further actions.