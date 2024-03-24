Assam Rifles and Mizoram police retrieved multiple weapons from a Myanmar national at the Indo-Myanmar border on March 22.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint team of Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles and the Police Department of Zokawhthar hamlet in Champhai district discovered a large cache of War Like Stores.

This included an M4 Assault Rifle with a magazine, a German Pistol with a magazine, two double barrel rifles, two single barrel rifles, 20 rounds of 5.56 mm, six rounds of 9 mm, and two helmets.

A Myanmar national from Falam district in Myanmar's Chin State was also detained along with the consignment and was handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further legal proceedings.