The dawn of 2024 was marked by an outpouring of joy and enthusiasm as the people of Mizoram embraced the New Year with fervour, despite prohibitory orders in place. The celebrations saw a mix of religious fervour, community gatherings, and a touch of defiance against a government ban on firecrackers.

In churches across the state, worshippers gathered for prayers and participated in congregational singing to usher in the New Year. Chief Minister Lalduhoma extended warm wishes to the citizens, sharing a message of hope and prosperity on social media.

"Happy New Year 2024! May this year bring you prosperity, good health, and countless moments of joy. Cheers to a fresh start and new opportunities!" said the Chief Minister in a post on X.

Traditionally, New Year festivities in Mizoram span over two days, with the first day dedicated to worship services, thanksgiving, and prayers in most churches, including prominent ones like the Presbyterian Church and Baptist Church. The second day is reserved for community feasts, strengthening the communal bond among the residents.

For some local churches, the celebration extends well beyond the first week of January, creating a prolonged atmosphere of joy and togetherness. The midnight mass held in all churches witnessed participation from people of diverse backgrounds, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the occasion.

Despite a government ban on firecrackers to ensure a peaceful and pollution-free celebration, many residents defied the order, lighting up the night sky with bursts of color and sound as the clock struck 12. The police reported no untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations, ensuring that the joyous start to 2024 was not marred by any disruptions.