The 11th meeting of the Mizoram State Board for Wildlife took place at the Chief Minister's Conference Hall, chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

The meeting granted wildlife clearance for the project proposal to widen the road from Pukzing to Silsury. This proposal will be forwarded to the National Board for Wildlife for further consideration.

Additionally, the meeting approved the rate proposed by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department to compensate for livestock losses due to wildlife attacks. The department was instructed to implement this from the next financial year.



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In a first for Mizoram, the forest area above Kawnpui village, spanning 620 hectares, has been conserved by the Kawnpui community for several years and will now be declared a Community Reserve under Section 36 (c) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Furthermore, the meeting approved compensation for the relocation of six families residing within Dampui village, which is part of the Thorangtlang Wildlife Sanctuary.