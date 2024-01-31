Mizoram School Education Minister Dr Vanlalthlana has stated that the government shall soon establish an Education Reforms Committee and Education Consultant to bring about education reformation in the state.

Dr. Vanlalthlana said, “We need an education reform in our state, and for that the government has decided to establish a high level Mizoram Education Reforms Committee where a working Chairman will be appointed by the Committee Chairman,i.e the School Education/H&TE Deptt. Minister; and shall include elementary as well as higher education.”

“We will also establish a team of Education Consultant, that will be tasked with research and planning of our education, and they will be provided with an office and staff with a monthly honorarium and terms of reference prepared by the Directorate, School Education Department,” he added.

The Minister also stated that validity of 1000 teaching and non-teaching staffs under the Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) will expire on March 31, 2024; and as reported by the Directorate of School Education, there will be vacancy of teaching and non-teaching posts at elementary and secondary schools; and that these vacancies shall be filled up under The Mizoram Direct Recruitment (Conduct of Examination) Guidelines, 2018.

Vanlalthlana also said that with the new National Curriculum Framework to be launched, all elementary syllabus and question pattern will be substituted and research team will help to provide critical and creative thinking skills to students based on basic and conceptual clarity.

He also stated that the Mizoram Education Act and Rules shall be reviewed in accordance with Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 and National Education Policy, 2020.

The Minister also invited other MLAs to adopt a school within their constituency under the Vidyanjali Scheme, where working with NGOs, the maintenance of school is paid through public donations and MLA funds. The Minister currently adopts a Government Primary School within his constituency, which is maintained through the help of Young Mizo Association and MLA LADS.