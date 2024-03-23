The Mizo National Front MP candidate K. Vanlalvena held a press conference at Aizawl Press Club on March 23.

Vanlalvena stated his gratitude for serving as Mizoram’s Rajya Sabha MP for three and a half years. He described his work during his tenure saying that he has spoken out for Mizoram 15 times in Parliament Sessions and have attended all but four days during his stay at the State for MLA vote counting.

The Rajya Sabha MP stated that at the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce meeting, several achievements are being made for Minimum Support Price (MSP) to oil palm farmers who sell less than Rs. 10 per kg and the selling price have increased. He added that request to establish Mizoram Ayush Hospital cum Training Center in Parliament Session has yielded good results in the hearts of Central Government officials; and that his request to pay attention to the earthquake in the northwestern mountains of Mizoram and to provide compensation to the victims of the swine fever have also yielded good results.

Vanlalvena said that his request to Union Home Ministry for the construction of a bridge across the Khawthlang Sea, north of Tlabung to connect villages along the Bangladesh border with motor roads has been successful and that CPWD has already selected the contractor for the work. He added that Bairabi-Mamit road construction survey is also underway; and that his request for the announcement of a new National Highway between Zorinpui and Longmasu has been successfully announced. He also hopes that efforts to resolve the difficulties in the construction of Pangkhua to Saisihchhuah Myanmar border road will soon bear fruit.

During his tenure as MP, Vanlalvena said that the Revised estimate of Lengte peng to Mamit road construction project, which was not approved by MORTH for a long time, was approved and sanctioned; and that DPR for the construction of a permanent bridge over the Tuivai River to connect Manipur and Mizoram is also being prepared.

Furthermore, he highlighted that to solve the problems faced by National Institute of Technology (NIT) Permanent Campus Lengpui, a director has been appointed from Silchar and that Of the Rs 600 billion sanctioned, only Rs 300 billion has been implemented. He added that After two years of suspension of the campus construction, work will soon be underway again.

It is also worth mentioning that Vanlalvena has been vocal in the Parliament about refugees from Myanmar, and that his request to the Centre to provide for humanitarian assistance has also yielded good results. His proposals for trade with Myanmar and Bangladesh are also yielding good results.

In conclusion to his press conference, Vanlalvena stated that if elected, he will join the NDA; but that he will strongly oppose BJP’s plan to convert India into a Hindu nation through Uniform Civil Code.

He added that under the NDA, India has achieved great developments in infrastructure and that under Prime Minister Modi, India has become the third largest global economy. “Under NDA government, the Northeast has also seen numerous developments,” he said.