Mizoram wins North East Regional Muaythai Championship

Mizoram emerged champions at the North East Regional Muaythai Championship, with around 350 fighters from the eight northeastern states competing across 100 categories, officials said on September 24.

Meghalaya finished as the first runner-up, while Tripura secured the second runner-up position in the championship organised by the Mizoram Muaythai Association in Aizawl.

Muaythai is an ancient martial art originating in Thailand that combines the use of fists, elbows, knees and shins.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the closing ceremony and congratulated the participating fighters.

Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma said Muaythai had emerged as a prominent contact sport globally. Although the sport has not yet been included in the Olympic programme, he said it has developed into a professional discipline capable of providing livelihood opportunities.

The chief minister cited Mizo fighter Nazareth Lalthazuala, who has secured a contract with ONE Championship, as an example of the opportunities available through the sport. ONE Championship is regarded as one of the world's major martial arts organisations.

Lalduhoma said contact sports were particularly suited to young people in Mizoram and other northeastern states and urged them to pursue their sporting talents with determination.

He called upon the fighters to train harder and strive for excellence, saying sports could not only provide livelihood opportunities but also bring honour to the state and strengthen bonds among people across the Northeast.