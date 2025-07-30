Mizoram woman confesses to husband's murder, MHIP demands justice

A woman in Aizawl has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for allegedly murdering her husband at their residence in Mission Vengthlang. Mizoram Police confirmed that the accused, Lalremruati, confessed to killing her husband, 39-year-old Lalchhuanawma.

According to officials at Kulikawn Police Station, the incident took place earlier this week. Lalremruati was taken into custody shortly after the murder and appeared in court the following day. Authorities said she is the only suspect at this stage, although another individual was briefly detained and later released after questioning.

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), the state’s most prominent women's organisation, issued a rare and strong statement condemning the crime. MHIP, which has consistently advocated for women’s rights since its formation in 1974, described the act as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” adding that violence of this nature must not be repeated. The group called for justice to be delivered swiftly and without bias.

The case comes on the heels of another high-profile murder in the Northeast that drew national attention. In Meghalaya, the mutilated body of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was discovered on June 2 in a deep gorge in Sohra, East Khasi Hills district. He had gone missing during his honeymoon on May 23. His wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, and others are under investigation in connection with his death.

Three suspects arrested in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly helping conceal evidence in the Raghuvanshi case were remanded to judicial custody on July 2. Sonam’s brother, in public statements, has demanded severe action against her, underlining the growing public pressure around both incidents.

Police continue their investigation into the Mizoram case, while social organisations and citizens alike call for stronger measures against domestic violence across genders.