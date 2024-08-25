A 54-year-old woman was found dead near her residence in Mizoram's Champhai on the morning of August 25, according to reports.

The woman who has been identified as Thahleiiangi, a resident of Champhai Vengthar, was found dead inside her shop located near her home, as per sources from Champhai district.

After the morning church service, Thahleiiangi had opened her shop for some customers. However, she was later found with her throat slit in two places.

People who saw the lady on her way to the shop stated that she was accompanied by one person wearing a red shirt.

Five teams of Champhai police are currently in search of the suspected murderer as investigation is underway.

The Champhai sub-headquarters Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (women's organization) condemned the crime and demanded the culprit be brought to justice.