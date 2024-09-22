A 37-year-old woman was killed in an accident that took place at Hunthar locality, on September 22 afternoon.

Vanlalvena, a resident of Aizawl's Tuithiang locality died after a truck ran over her.

The road where the accident took place is a part of National Highway 306/6 that continues from Silchar to Sairang.

Many trucks ply this road in the afternoon when trucks are given permission to enter Aizawl city.

More details are awaited.