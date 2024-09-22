Mizoram woman killed in accident at Aizawl's Hunthar locality
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman in Hunthar locality, Aizawl. The incident occurred on September 22 when a truck ran over the victim.
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A 37-year-old woman was killed in an accident that took place at Hunthar locality, on September 22 afternoon.
Vanlalvena, a resident of Aizawl's Tuithiang locality died after a truck ran over her.
The road where the accident took place is a part of National Highway 306/6 that continues from Silchar to Sairang.
Many trucks ply this road in the afternoon when trucks are given permission to enter Aizawl city.
More details are awaited.
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