The Chairperson of the Mizoram State Commission for Women, C. Lalchhandami submitted her resignation to the Commissioner and Secretary of Mizoram Social Welfare, Tribal Affairs, Women & Child Development after the Mizo National Front registered an FIR against her for holding the position despite being overage.

The Mizo National Front Legal Board had, on September 6 submitted an FIR at Bawngkawn Police Station in the name of the MNF General Headquarters Secretary, C. Lalrinpuia. The FIR stated that C. Lalchhandami had been appointed as the State’s Women Commission Chairperson despite being overage for the position.

The MNF Legal Board had given Lalchhandami a deadline until 5 p.m. on September 9, 2024, to resign from her post, stating that failure to do so would compel them to take further action against her.

In her resignation letter, C. Lalchhandami stated that she had overseen 102 cases, with an 80 percent success rate, during her tenure as Chairperson starting from March 8, 2024. She also mentioned that her tenure saw more cases than the previous five years, from May 2019 to February 2024, which had 86 cases.

Furthermore, she criticised the opposition party for attacking her on her age, asserting that she is still eligible for the post (which has a maximum age limit of 65 years). She added that, after consulting with the ZPM political party leaders, she decided to resign from her post for the better functioning and dignity of the Commission.