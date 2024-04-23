The All Mizoram Women Federation (AMWF) felicitated the three women MLAs elected in the 2023 Mizoram Assembly election at the I&PR Auditorium, Treasury Square on Monday.

Following the ceremony, Prof Lalneihzovi, Vice President of AMWF, provided an overview of the organisation. Established on November 9, 2011, AMWF serves as an inclusive women's organisation in Mizoram.

The federation has several key pillars, including establishing an inclusive Mizoram women's association, facilitating collaboration among women's groups, and promoting mutual support and empowerment among women from diverse ethnic backgrounds.

AMWF also seeks to secure sponsorship for projects benefiting Mizoram women from local, national, and international sources. Additionally, the Federation aims to foster positive relations between women's groups across different ethnic and non-ethnic affiliations.

AMWF is committed to advancing women's participation in governance, safeguarding women's rights and welfare, and addressing societal challenges faced by women. The organisation also advocates for Mizoram women's rights both nationally and globally.

Operating as a political, economic, social, and educational organisation, AMWF collaborates with government agencies, NGOs, churches, and individuals to address women's issues within the community and support governmental developmental initiatives.