Mizoram women’s body condemns trafficking case, demands strict action

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), the apex women’s organisation in Mizoram, on Tuesday strongly condemned the alleged trafficking and sexual exploitation of Mizo women under the pretext of employment outside the state.

In a statement, the organisation said Lalnunsiami (30), a resident of New Diakkawn in Kolasib district, and Mohammad (31) of Uttar Pradesh, who allegedly posed as her husband and operated the spa, were arrested by Mizoram Police in coordination with Uttarakhand Police on May 5.

Describing the alleged abuse of Mizo women as “highly condemnable,” MHIP said it would continue to pursue the matter to ensure stringent punishment for those involved under the law.

The organisation also cautioned young women seeking employment outside the state to remain vigilant and urged parents to stay informed about their children’s workplaces and movements.

Appealing for collective vigilance, MHIP called upon the public, local communities, and churches to work together in protecting Mizo women from trafficking and exploitation networks.

The case came to light after Mizoram Police and officials of the state Women and Child Development Department, in coordination with Uttarakhand Police, rescued five Mizo women, including two minors, from an alleged sex trafficking racket operating under the guise of a spa business in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) H. Ramthlengliana had said that six persons, including the alleged mastermind and spa owner, were arrested in connection with the case.

According to police, the trafficking racket surfaced after one of the survivors escaped and lodged an FIR at the All Women Police Station in Aizawl on May 1.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that she and her friend were lured to work at Beauty Queen Salon and Spa in Rudrapur with promises of legitimate employment and a monthly salary of Rs 20,000.

She stated that they travelled to Uttarakhand in October last year after the spa owner arranged and financed their journey. However, upon reaching the establishment, they were allegedly forced into prostitution and informed that providing “extra services” to customers was mandatory in order to receive their salary.

The victim further alleged that the women were compelled to entertain between three and nine clients daily and were often forced to consume alcohol and intoxicating substances before meeting customers.

The complaint also stated that whenever they attempted to leave, they were prevented from escaping, with the premises reportedly locked to confine them.

On April 4, the women allegedly managed to escape by breaking the gate lock with tools and returned to Aizawl three days later, following which the FIR was registered.

After the complaint was filed, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the SDPO of Aizawl South was constituted to investigate the case.

Acting on information that more Mizo women were still trapped in the network, a joint team from Mizoram Police and the Women and Child Development Department travelled to Uttarakhand on May 4 and carried out a raid at the spa premises in coordination with Rudrapur Police the following day.

Five Mizo women, including two minors, were rescued during the operation.

Police said those arrested include the spa owner, the alleged mastermind, his Mizo partner, and another female associate linked to the trafficking and prostitution racket.

The rescued women are currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee in Rudrapur, where they are receiving medical treatment and trauma counselling.