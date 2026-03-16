Mizoram worker dies after suspected electric shock at Bengaluru factory

A 23-year-old worker from Mizoram died after reportedly suffering an electric shock while working at a factory in Bengaluru’s Electronic City area, with police continuing their investigation amid concerns over workplace safety.

The deceased has been identified as Polim Chakma, an employee of Beamer Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. Preliminary information suggests the incident occurred on March 11, 2026, while he was cleaning or handling machinery at the company’s facility.

Police registered the case as an unnatural death at Parappana Agrahara Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. A post-mortem examination was conducted at St John’s Medical College Hospital and copies of the FIR and post-mortem report have been shared with the concerned parties.

Members of the Bangalore Chakma Students Association (BCSA), supported by the All India Chakma Students Union (AICSU), have been monitoring the case since the incident. Representatives visited the police station, met company officials and coordinated with authorities during documentation and arrangements to transport the body.

Student leaders associated with BCSA claimed that some workers had earlier raised concerns about electrical risks linked to the machinery involved. They said if such risks were known, stronger safety measures should have been implemented before workers were assigned duties near the equipment. While raising the possibility of negligence or mismanagement related to workplace safety, community representatives said the final findings must come from the official investigation.

Questions have also been raised over the time taken to complete procedures following the death, with community members noting that the incident occurred on Wednesday, while arrangements for documentation and transportation of the body were completed several days later. Student leaders said a quicker response is crucial, particularly when workers from distant states are involved.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and further conclusions will depend on witness statements, available evidence and the medical report.

During discussions with community representatives, a senior manager of Beamer Food and Beverages Pvt. Ltd. expressed condolences and described the incident as a tragic loss. According to participants in the meeting, the company has agreed to provide Rs 2–3 lakh as immediate financial assistance to the family. Management has also indicated that the equivalent of one year’s salary of the deceased employee will be transferred to his father’s bank account, though student leaders have urged the company to extend the duration of the support.

The company has also committed to covering expenses related to transporting the body and other necessary arrangements. BCSA representatives have called for the compensation and assistance to be provided without delay, noting that the victim’s father lives with a disability.

Polim Chakma was from Ajasara village in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram and had moved to Bengaluru for employment. Members of the Chakma community and student organisations have expressed condolences to the family while seeking transparency and accountability as the investigation continues. Authorities said further developments will be shared as the inquiry progresses.