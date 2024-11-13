The Central Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Mizoram Young Mizo Association has strongly condemned the recent violence in Manipur, demanding justice for the victims.

The condemnation follows an attack and acts of vandalism in Zaiawn village, Jiribam district, on November 7.

The committee also expressed its disapproval of the killing of an individual by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on November 11.

These incidents have been described as 'barbaric' by the association.

During a meeting on November 13, the committee expressed grief and passed several resolutions. The CCC condemned the murders of Zosangkim Hmar and 10 others, and the wounding of one person by CRPF personnel.

They have demanded an enquiry by the Central Government to ensure justice is served.

Additionally, the committee called for financial compensation for the families of the deceased and the injured person. They also urged the Central Government to resolve the unrest in Manipur at the earliest.

In a press release, the association detailed the events, stating that on November 7, miscreants attacked and burned 17 houses in Zaiawn village. Mrs. Zosangkim Hmar, a teacher, was shot dead.

On November 11, CRPF personnel allegedly fired upon a group, killing 10 and injuring one.