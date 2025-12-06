Mizoram: Young Mizo Association flags poor progress in Vairengte–Sairang highway repairs

Senior leaders of the Central Young Mizo Association (YMA) on Saturday, December 6 carried out a field inspection of the ongoing Short Term Maintenance Contract (SMTC) works along the Vairengte–Sairang stretch of the national highway, expressing dissatisfaction with the pace and quality of construction being executed under the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL).

According to the Central YMA, the road works currently undertaken by three contractors—selected through an open tender process and engaged since July 2025—are “far from satisfactory.” The project, slated for completion by July 2026, has reportedly lagged behind expected standards, prompting concerns about durability ahead of the next monsoon.

Urging NHIDCL officials and contractors to expedite the repair work, the YMA leadership stressed the need for stronger execution to ensure the highway’s readiness before the rainy season. While leaders noted marginal improvement in progress since their previous inspection on November 8, they maintained that the current efforts fall short of acceptable benchmarks.

During the visit, the team specifically instructed Jain Infratech Co., the firm handling the Sairang side of the highway, to intensify work activities starting Monday, emphasising immediate corrective measures.

The inspection was led by Central YMA Vice President Prof. Lalnuntluanga, accompanied by Treasurer Er. H. Duhkima, Financial Secretary M.S. Ralte, five CEC members, and representatives from YMA Sub-HQs Kolasib, Awithangpa Group YMA, and Khamrang Branch YMA. Senior officials from NHIDCL’s Kolasib PMU, including the General Manager, along with contractor programme managers, were also present during the assessment.

Central YMA leaders said they intend to conduct another inspection before Christmas to evaluate progress and ensure adherence to the project timeline.