The Young Mizo Association (YMA) strongly condemned the bombing of Indian soil by a Myanmar Military Jet Fighter on 10th January 2023.

Further, in a press statement, the YMA stated, "when the jet fighters dropped bombs on Camp Victoria, the headquarters of the Chin National Front, the bomb had not just hit Indian soil but also partly damaged an Indian vehicle which was near the Tiau river, the international border, to collect sand."

The YMA, Tuipuiral Group strongly condemns the military jet fighters disrespectfully flying over the Indian side within the area of YMA, Tuipuiral Group several times for the past two months, and then dropping bombs on the very Indian soil.

"It is a painful assault on our great motherland, India, by jet fighters frightening and terrifying India -Myanmar border loaders and the common people, especially those living along the Indo area. Many farmers and workers have been forced out of fear to stop their works when jet-fighters continued to drop bombs two more times on 11th January 2023," the release added.

Also Watch: Myanmar junta strikes rebel camp near Mizoram border

On the other hand, two days after the Myanmar military reportedly bombed a rebel camp along the country's border with India, with some local leaders claiming that one shell fell in Mizoram's Champai district, the Assam Rifles (AR) on December 12 rebuffed the assertion stating that the Indian side was unaffected by the aerial strikes.

A senior official of the Assam Rifles, which guards the India-Myanmar border, also stated that several explosions occurred in the neighbouring country along the international boundary. A senior official of Champai district said that an official statement would be issued on the matter only after thorough verification of the details.

"I have sent a magistrate of the area concerned to verify the claims being made by some locals. An official report on the matter can be expected by December 12 evening," Champhai deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana said.

He said that a detailed report will be sent to higher authorities once the verification is done. Lalramliana, the president of Farkawn village council in Champai, however, said that a bomb was dropped near the Tiau river on the Mizoram side. A truck owned by a village council member has been damaged in the explosion, he said.

The Myanmar military junta, on December 10, reportedly launched aerial strikes on Camp Victoria, the military headquarters of the Chin National Army (CNA), one of the most powerful ethnic insurgent groups in the neighbouring country.