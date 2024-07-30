The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC), on July 30 revealed that during a visit to the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), they discovered that a campaigner for Chief Minister Lalduhoma was residing in the DIET staff quarters without authorisation.

In a press release, the MPYCC stated that the quarter has been handed over to DIET officials for staffs to occupy and faces a serious shortage of staff quarters.

Furthermore, the committee informed that upon investigating, they learnt that Lalthansanga, a ZPM Party PAC member and an adviser to the party is occupying the quarter in his name, while none of the family members are DIET employees or any other government departments.

They further stated that Lalthansanga is occupying the quarter on the recommendation of Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

Laltawnliana, President of MPYCC requested that the ZPM party advisor immediately vacate the DIET quarter and that the MPYCC will continue to monitor whether Lalthansanga and his family vacate the quarter premise.