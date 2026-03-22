Mizoram Youth Congress chief alleges ‘unprecedented’ wealth accumulation by CM Lalduhoma

The president of the Mizoram Youth Congress on March 22 accused Chief Minister Lalduhoma of rapidly accumulating massive wealth through the alleged strategic purchase of land near key development zones in the state.

Mizoram Youth Congress president Laltawnliana alleged that the chief minister had acquired large tracts of land around the Vantawng Falls viewpoint and in the Kanghmun South area of Serchhip district. He claimed that despite projecting himself as a man of modest means, Lalduhoma’s actions since assuming office indicate a trajectory of rapid enrichment unprecedented among those who have held the chief minister’s post.

According to Laltawnliana, in early 2024, the chief minister reportedly purchased between 25 and 30 acres of land in the Buangpui area near Vantawng Falls from five owners. He alleged that the land is strategically located to potentially claim compensation from the Rs 34.50 crore earmarked for the installation of a ropeway at Vantawng Falls under the Development of Iconic Tourist Centres to Global Scale scheme.

The Youth Congress leader further alleged that Lalduhoma had also bought land from four different owners in the Kanghmun South area, some of which was reportedly cleared for shifting cultivation or farming in late February this year. He claimed that the land falls within the proposed footprint of the Thenzawl Peace City project, raising concerns over possible conflicts of interest.

Laltawnliana alleged that the acquisitions were not merely private investments but were positioned to capitalise on multi-crore government infrastructure projects. He further claimed that there were plans to hand over the management of these lands to a specific government department linked to major upcoming development initiatives.