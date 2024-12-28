The Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (MPYCC) expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, describing him as a visionary leader and an architect of India’s transformative economic reforms.



In a press statement, the MPYCC highlighted Dr. Singh's enduring legacy, recalling his pivotal role as Finance Minister in spearheading India’s economic growth and laying the foundation for a brighter future. His tenure was marked by integrity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to the nation's development, inspiring generations of Indians.



“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Dr. Singh’s humility, dedication, and far-sighted leadership will remain etched in our hearts, guiding us toward progress and prosperity,” the statement read.



The MPYCC emphasized the significant impact of Dr. Singh's economic policies, which reshaped India’s future and cemented his place in history as a leader of unparalleled vision and integrity.

"Rest in peace, Dr. Manmohan Singh. Your legacy will forever inspire our nation."





Also read: