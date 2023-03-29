The Mara ThyutliaPy (MTP), or Mara youth organization, which has its headquarters in Chhuarlung in the Siaha district of southern Mizoram, has decided to permanently close the border between Mizoram and Myanmar in their sector on March 29.

The decision was made shortly after three people from Mizoram, two of whom were from Chhuarlung village, were murdered in Myanmar.

The largest civil society organization in the neighboring Lawngtlai district, the Young Lai Association (CYLA), also voiced its condemnation of the triple murder in Myanmar and warned that similar incidents should not occur in the future.

The people of Mizoram acknowledged the suffering of the people in Myanmar as a result of persecution by the military junta and a raging civil war, according to a press release from the CYLA.

While a huge number of outcasts from Myanmar were greeted wholeheartedly a gave food and other compassionate help by individuals of Mizoram, this sort of occurrence can ignite undesirable repercussions, the assertion cautioned.

The CYLA also stated that incidents of this kind can cause good relationships between Mizo brothers and sisters in Mizoram and Myanmar to break down.

The CYLA stated, "We are making arrangements to make more restrictions in looking after the refugees in looking after the refugees," and warned that a recurrence of such an incident could result in an unwelcome atmosphere within the state that is hostile to the refugees.

The daughter of one of the victims, 48-year-old Biaksuii, of Siaha district, Baby lallensung, issued a statement in which she claimed that ZawOo and Aung Ling, both members of the Chin Defence Force (CDF) of Mindat in Chin state, were responsible for the deaths of the three individuals.

Tiallensung additionally said that the culprits of the homicide be somewhere around five people, yet he didn't name one more people as the 'killers' in the articulation.

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