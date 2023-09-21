The leadership of the newly formed Zo United, an organization aimed at uniting Zo-ethnic communities in Manipur, has been appointed at the Central YMA Hall in Aizawl. The event, presided over by Letpao Haokip, the sole Zo-ethnic Cabinet Minister in Manipur, witnessed the participation of 48 leaders representing Zo ethnic groups in Manipur, along with two Zo ethnic ministers and five MLAs.

Various representatives from organizations expressed their commitment to collaborate and ensure the smooth functioning of Zo United, which was officially established on September 6, 2023, under the leadership of NGO Coordination Committee.

The newly appointed leadership of Zo United is as follows:

• Convener: Mr. Albert L. Renthlei, MPCC

• Co-Convener:

1. Mr. John K. Ngaihte, Zomi Council

2. Mr. Ajang Khongsai, Kuki House, Manipur

• Secretary (Recording): Pu Lalhrillien, Hmar Inpui

• Secretary (Finance): Mr. Thanglen Kipgen

• Secretary (Info & Pub.): Mr. Pagin Haokip

Additionally, committee members representing various organizations were also appointed as part of the Zo United leadership.

Zo United's primary objective is to bring together Zo-ethnic brothers and sisters residing in Manipur. The organization's formation follows the unanimous decision made during the NGO Coordination Committee meeting in Mizoram, chaired by the President of the Central Young Mizo Association, on September 6, 2023, to unite Zo-ethnic groups under the banner of 'Zo United.'